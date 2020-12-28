Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system to watch closely

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
I hope you had a wonderful weekend and that the White Christmas was everything you dreamt. As we say goodbye to 2020, the weather could be interesting again.

Other than a few passing showers today, you won’t have to deal with much of anything. Temperatures will begin to slip because the trigger for those showers will be a cold front. Our numbers will be down for a couple of days. It also means that the pattern will be quiet.

A very impressive winter storm will impact the Plains and Midwest. It will be awfully close to us on New Year’s Eve/Day. A mixing line will develop northwest of Kentucky. As of this post, all data suggests it will ride the Ohio river with the roughest stuff north. It’s a little too close to ignore it but history isn’t on its side if there is to be an impact here. I would tend to think that it stays north and we end up with plain old rain.

We’ll be watching!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally, nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

