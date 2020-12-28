Kentucky women stay at No. 13 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49, pulling away late, in the only game between ranked opponents last week.

Stanford again received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel. While Stanford stayed on top, there was little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll.

South Carolina stayed fifth. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since January 2003.

Kentucky stays at No. 13 in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats (7-1) host No. 10 Arkansas December 31 at 8:30.

Kentucky’s only loss came at No. 18 DePaul 86-82 on December 16.

