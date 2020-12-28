Knoxville Boy Scout donates kits to help first responders, special needs children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Boy Scout donated kits to the Rural Metro Fire Department that will help first responders and children with special needs who are injured or not feeling well.

Tyler Perry, a 15 year old Boy Scout in West Knox County gave Rural Metro Fire, a gift he has been working on for... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, December 27, 2020

The 20 kits totaling about $5,000, containing coloring books, weighted blankets and stuffed animals were a part of 15-year-old Tyler Perry’s months-long Eagle Scout project. Tyler also included training videos for the Rural Metro crews explaining the kits.

“What a gift to help us take care of children that may be in need of our medical care. We are so grateful to Tyler and stand in awe of his caring heart for kids with special needs. THANK YOU TYLER!!” Rural Metro said in a Facebook post.

