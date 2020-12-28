Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Lee County Emergency Management posted on Facebook they are looking for a missing man.
Officials said Shawn Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road early Saturday morning.
Search crews spent the day looking in the Kentucky River Area for Little. Crews are focusing on an area of the banks of the river.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.
Crews will begin searching again on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.