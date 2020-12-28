Advertisement

Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man

Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management
Photo Credit: Lee County Emergency Management(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Lee County Emergency Management posted on Facebook they are looking for a missing man.

Officials said Shawn Little walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road early Saturday morning.

Search crews spent the day looking in the Kentucky River Area for Little. Crews are focusing on an area of the banks of the river.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030.

Crews will begin searching again on Monday.

Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, Tri-Community Fire and Rescue, Lee County / Beattyville...

Posted by Lee County Emergency Management on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Kentuckians appear to get COVID-19 vaccine for Christmas at Lexington Walgreens
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

J. Render's will be open New Year's Eve, but they won't throw their normal party to ring in the...
Lexington restaurant finds new ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve
U.S. Congressman Andy Barr helped push these measures through the House of Representatives.
A legislative package passed by Congress targets Veterans Affairs aspects like healthcare and education
Photo Credit: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team
Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, other agencies help airlift driver to a hospital
Health officials say the numbers have remained consistently high since Nov. 18.
Pulaski County health officials advise caution as New Year’s Day approaches