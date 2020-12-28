Lexington restaurant finds new ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s just, 2020 stinks. So we’re kind of ready to say goodbye to it and looking forward to 2021.”

But for many restaurant owners, the pandemic has put an end to the way they’d normally ring in the New Year.

“We are going to be open on New Year’s Eve, but we aren’t going to have our normal New Year’s Eve party. You know, we talked about it, and went back and forth, and we just decided to air on the side of caution.”

Owner of J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar, Gwyn Everly said you can still enjoy a nice dinner that night in their heated tent, or inside. On top of losing their party this year, we’re also heading into the coldest months of the year. Soon, restaurant owners won’t be able to use their tents, whether they’re heated or not.

“We’re going to be down on what we can do. That’s why it’s really imperative for them to pass the COVID relief.”

Good news for Everly and other restaurant owners, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Relief Bill Sunday night. A bill Everly said could provide more PPE and some relief to current Small Business Association loans.

“There seemed to be things that were actually going to help restaurants, which is going to be crucial for us to make it through the winter.”

While many will be counting down the end of 2020 from home this year, Everly wants to encourage anyone who can, to support small businesses by eating at a local restaurant or ordering take out to watch the Ball Drop from home.

J. Render’s does have plexiglass between tables inside the restaurant.

The state mandate does require last calls at restaurants and bars at 11 p.m..

They can stay open until midnight.

