Lexington’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues to drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases On Monday.

Most of those cases, 191, were from Saturday. The remaining 41 cases were from Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,494. The death toll is at 155.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County in the red zone with 37.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9



409 cases, Dec. 2



362 cases, Nov. 22



334 cases, Nov. 28



306 cases, Nov. 25



297 cases, Dec. 3



296 cases, Dec. 1



281 cases, Nov. 27



274 cases, Nov. 21



265 cases, Nov. 14



Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021. However, people appeared to get the vaccine at a Lexington Walgreens earlier this week.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often



Avoid close contact with others



Wear a cloth face-covering in public



Stay home if you have symptoms.



Statewide numbers are expected to be updated Saturday, Dec. 26.

