Advertisement

Lexington’s COVID-19 incidence rate continues to drop

The health department reported 232 new cases of the virus on Monday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day...
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases On Monday.

Most of those cases, 191, were from Saturday. The remaining 41 cases were from Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,494. The death toll is at 155.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County in the red zone with 37.7 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 281 cases, Nov. 27
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21
  • 265 cases, Nov. 14

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021. However, people appeared to get the vaccine at a Lexington Walgreens earlier this week.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide numbers are expected to be updated Saturday, Dec. 26.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday
Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday

Latest News

Rounds of showers and storms arrive for the new year
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Big system is on the way
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another system to watch closely
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Golden Alert for Lexington man canceled
J. Render's will be open New Year's Eve, but they won't throw their normal party to ring in the...
Lexington restaurant finds new ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve