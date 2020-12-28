Advertisement

Mexican singer, composer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated...
Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated English lyrics, became the 1970s hit “It’s Impossible” for Perry Como.(Source: CNN/file)
By BERENICE BAUTISTA
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican ballad singer and composer Armando Manzanero died at the age of 85, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday.

Manzanero was hospitalized in recent weeks with COVID-19 and at one point was on a ventilator.

But his manager, Laura Blum, said he died at a Mexico City hospital of complications from a kidney problem.

Manzanero was a crooner best known for songs like “Somos Novios,” which, with translated English lyrics, became the 1970s hit “It’s Impossible” for Perry Como.

López Obrador praised the Yucatan native as “a great composer, and the country’s best.”

“Besides that, he was a man with sensitivity, on social questions as well,” the president noted.

The president played a video clip of Manzanero singing the song “Adoro,” and appeared so overcome by emotion at the news of his death that he cut short his daily news conference.

“I do not want to continue with this press conference. It ends here,” López Obrador said before playing the clip.

Manzanero was born in Merida, the capital of Yucatan state, and his ashes will be returned there, Blum said.

He was proud of his roots in the largely Maya indigenous state, noting “I am a Mexican of Mayan ancestry, I am a Mayan Indian.”

In a 2020 interview with The Associated Press, Manzanero expressed pride at how other artists continued to sing songs he wrote decades ago.

“The song I wrote 50 or 60 years ago is still alive,” Manzanero said. “Even flowers don’t live that long.”

He had several ex-wives, seven children and 16 grandchildren, all of whom survived him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Golden Alert for Lexington man canceled
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

It’s been two years since Deputy Jamie Morales was injured in the line of duty, leaving him 90%...
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Paralyzed Scott Co. deputy gets COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine distribution underway in Laurel County
Vaccine distribution underway in Laurel County
Some public officials get vaccinated, others wait until vaccine is more widely available
Some public officials get vaccinated, others wait until vaccine is more widely available