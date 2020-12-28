Advertisement

More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - The number of people who passed through U.S. airports on Sunday was the highest since the pandemic began, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA said nearly 1.3 million people passed through airport security checkpoints Sunday, a new record, breaking the previous one set just last Wednesday.

It’s the highest level of air travel since March 15.

The new figure is about half the number of people who flew the same day a year ago, a sign some people are heeding health experts’ advice to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reports COVID-19 numbers over Christmas holiday

