Nashville explosion damages AT&T facility, outages impact central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nashville is over 200 miles away from Lexington, but the explosion in the Music City sent problems all the way to the Bluegrass.

On Christmas many could not call, text, use the internet, or even make 911 calls after the bombing damaged an AT&T facility.

John Bobel, public information officer for Lexington Emergency Management, says the explosion in Nashville damaged a large AT&T switching center. He says because of this, some of the network resources used in Kentucky were not available. He explains this switching center was one of the primary ones for the company in the country, so big there was no immediate backup. Bobel says parts of Kentucky and Tennessee were dependant on the center for 911 calls.

Scott Osborne, a public safety answering point manager for Lexington 911, says Fayette County’s 911 calls were impacted for nearly 24-hours.

But, why are so many of Kentucky’s communications tied to that one center?

“A data center of any kind is a very expensive ordeal,” Osborne says. “I think they probably try to put as many eggs in one basket to try to save costs that they can.”

Osborne says the explosion didn’t just impact AT&T. He says the company sells the network to others for a profit. Plus, many Nashville businesses couldn’t take credit or debit cards for hours.

Experts say you can take power into your own hands should an event like this happen in the future. They recommend writing down phone numbers, getting a landline, and making emergency kits. These kits could be filled with food, batteries, cash, and for some extra days worth of prescription medications.

