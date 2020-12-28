Advertisement

Not guilty plea entered for Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

Sammantha Moore, 32.
Sammantha Moore, 32.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of killing her 9-month-old son faced a judge Monday.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sammantha Moore during her arraignment via Zoom.

Moore is charged with murder after her baby was found unresponsive at an apartment on Centre Parkway last week.

The judge kept her bond at more than half a million dollars. Her next hearing is set for Jan. 7.

