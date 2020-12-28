Not guilty plea entered for Lexington mother accused of killing her baby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of killing her 9-month-old son faced a judge Monday.

A not guilty plea was entered for Sammantha Moore during her arraignment via Zoom.

Moore is charged with murder after her baby was found unresponsive at an apartment on Centre Parkway last week.

The judge kept her bond at more than half a million dollars. Her next hearing is set for Jan. 7.

