Police investigating Lexington shooting; one person taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Woodhill Drive.

Police responded to Woodhill Center around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found a man inside a vehicle, who was very seriously wounded from being shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police someone in a silver car drove up, got out and fired shots into the vehicle where the victim was sitting, then drove away.

This is a developing story.

