Advertisement

Police investigating Lexington shooting; one person taken to hospital

One vehicle near Woodhill Mart Store had what appeared to be bullet holes in it.
One vehicle near Woodhill Mart Store had what appeared to be bullet holes in it.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Woodhill Drive.

Police responded to Woodhill Center around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found a man inside a vehicle, who was very seriously wounded from being shot. That person was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told police someone in a silver car drove up, got out and fired shots into the vehicle where the victim was sitting, then drove away.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.
Golden Alert for Lexington man canceled
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Gov. Beshear: 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported Sunday

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) reacts after making a three point basket against Virginia...
Gonzaga, Big Ten continue to dominate Top 25; Wisconsin 6th
Kentucky Wildcats guard Chasity Patterson (15) brings the ball up court during the first half...
Kentucky women stay at No. 13 in AP Top 25
According to the National Retail Federation, gift card sales this season will reach $27...
‘Use it or lose it’: BBB gives advice on gift cards
Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft
Alabama punt returner DeVonta Smith (6) returns a punt for a touchdown against Arkansas during...
Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead 6 Tide AP All-Americans