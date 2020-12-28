Police investigating Lexington shooting; one person taken to hospital
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Woodhill Drive.
Police responded to Woodhill Center around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say they found a man inside a vehicle, who was very seriously wounded from being shot. That person was taken to the hospital.
Witnesses told police someone in a silver car drove up, got out and fired shots into the vehicle where the victim was sitting, then drove away.
This is a developing story.
