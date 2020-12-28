President Trump signs horseracing bill into law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Trump has signed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act into law.

It was part of the 5,500-page spending bill. It creates federal oversight of medication and safety rules for all racetracks in the United States.

Congressman Andy Barr pushed for this legislation and called it “historic reform.”

Regulations would go into effect in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.