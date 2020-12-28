Vaccine distribution underway for first responders, nursing home staff in southern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders and nursing home staff in southern Kentucky are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as positive cases continue to rise in the region.

Laurel County has seen more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19 since late March, and recently officials say household gatherings and people not being vigilant is leading to the increase.

Hospitalizations are also on the increase with more than 30 currently in the hospital in both London and Corbin because of the virus. But the good news is that the vaccine is here, and today our Phil Pendleton was able to see a nursing home staff member get the vaccine.

He’s one of 40 receiving the vaccine today. The health department has administered about 140 of their initial shipment of 300 doses.

“There’s so many employees there and all of our residents, they have underlying health issues. We as employees really need to take it to keep them safe,” said employee Ryan Ponder.

In addition to the long-term care employees, the vaccines are also going to the local first responders--police officers, firefighters and EMS workers. Those are considered phase 1-A people. He says most people want to receive the vaccine.

Laurel County’s health department director says they are very careful in handling the vaccine to use all their supplies upon opening them and so that none go to waste.

