WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said the first two weeks of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have all been received, and now 40 additional sites will receive some amount of doses for the first time this week.

Officials say the next phase of vaccine distribution will go to people 70 years old and older, first responders, and K-12 school personnel.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,455 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. He says the state is seeing a 7.97 percent positivity rate.

There were eight reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

As of Monday, 1,552 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 411 are in the ICU, and 217 are on ventilators.

