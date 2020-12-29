Cash reward offered for wanted suspect in recent Laurel Co. murder
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are now offering a reward for information about a suspect in a recent murder.
Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Ashley Lewis, who is wanted for complicity to commit murder. Police say she was involved in the death of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell on Dec. 20.
Robert Gray, 39, was charged with murder in this case on Dec. 23.
Deputies are offering a $500 cash reward for information about Lewis.
If you have a tip, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
