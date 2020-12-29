Advertisement

Cash reward offered for wanted suspect in recent Laurel Co. murder

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Ashley Lewis, who is wanted for complicity to commit murder.
Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Ashley Lewis, who is wanted for complicity to commit murder.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators are now offering a reward for information about a suspect in a recent murder.

Deputies are looking for 30-year-old Ashley Lewis, who is wanted for complicity to commit murder. Police say she was involved in the death of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell on Dec. 20.

Robert Gray, 39, was charged with murder in this case on Dec. 23.

Deputies are offering a $500 cash reward for information about Lewis.

If you have a tip, you can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases
Surveillance photos of Lexington shooting suspect
A New Year's Eve/Day troublemaker is moving into our region first bringing a threat of a wintry...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Trouble coming in for New Year’s Eve & Day
Robert Estep has been missing since Dec. 15.
Family offers $50,000 reward in search for missing Clay County man