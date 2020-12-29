Advertisement

Famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.
France’s Academy of Fine Arts says famed fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died at 98.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s Academy of Fine Arts says Pierre Cardin, the French designer whose Space Age style was among the iconic looks of 20th-century fashion, has died at 98.

A licensing maverick, Cardin’s name embossed myriad products from wristwatches to bedsheets, making his label among the world’s most famous. In the brand’s heyday in the 1970s and ’80s, his products were sold at some 100,000 outlets worldwide, though that number dwindled dramatically in later decades.

A savvy businessman, Cardin used his fabulous wealth to snap up top-notch properties in Paris, including the Belle Epoque restaurant Maxim’s. He was inducted into the Fine Arts Academy in 1992.

The academy announced his death in a tweet Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
Steve Schmoldt said he used to talk over the fence to his neighbor, Anthony Werner, who is...
Neighbor of Nashville bomber expresses shock
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the coronavirus vaccine during a live event...
Kamala Harris, husband to receive COVID-19 vaccine
A cold front will drop in for the middle of the week and it will be followed up by a wave of...
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast