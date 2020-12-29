Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | New Year’s troublemaker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pretty potent system will arrive around here for the beginning of the new year.

Calm weather will keep coming for folks across Kentucky. Most of you will be fine through the middle of the week. You will begin to notice winds delivering some milder air around here on Wednesday. Highs will reach the mid and upper 50s for most of us.

The next chance of rain slides into our skies on Wednesday night. This round will not be a washout, but it will get that way quickly on Thursday & Friday. A cold front is the driver for this round, and it will stall out just north of our area. If it slips a little deeper into Kentucky, we will have a whole other set of issues around here. It would line the wintry side up with many of our counties. I don’t think the likelihood of that is very high, but certainly something I will keep watching.

I think the most likely scenario will include wind, rain, and milder temperatures. Our highs will probably come in around the mid and upper 60s by Friday in the most likely case. All of that happens with rain in the region.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

