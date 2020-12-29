Advertisement

Kentucky siblings separated as children reunited after 40 years apart

Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says...
Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says she and her brother were separated as children.(Priscilla Triplett)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two siblings are making up for lost time after spending decades apart. Priscilla Triplett says she and her brother were separated as children, but have since reunited after more than 40 years.

“All these years I remembered because he was my brother,” Triplett said.

Triplett says their mother had a mental disability. In 1974, when Triplett was five, she went to live with her grandmother. Ricky, who’s two years younger, was put in foster care.

“All these years I thought what if he’s being abused? What if he’s not even alive?”

Triplett contacted the state looking for Ricky and had no luck. But after posting a flier on Facebook this year she found him, thanks to a private investigator. Ricky was living in Brooks, Kentucky with his adopted parents.

“The parents he has now are just awesome. They have raised him to be awesome too,” Triplett said.

At 49 years old, Ricky is doing just fine. He has autism and epilepsy. Triplett has visited her brother twice this year, but COVID-19 is keeping them apart. Now they talk by phone.

“We talk about everything. He tells me stories from long time ago,” Triplett said.

Triplett is so happy she found Ricky. She encourages others looking for a loved one to never give up.

“Never give up trying. Over 40 years now, and I’ve found him.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes.
Joshua Jaynes: Second Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
If you’re looking to help out restaurants during this time while still staying safe at home,...
How new restaurants in Lexington are adapting during pandemic
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado