Kentucky’s congressional delegation split on increased COVID-19 stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (WYMT) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted Monday afternoon to increase COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to a $2000 proposal endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The bill passed the House 275 to 134, besting by two the two-thirds majority needed to pass since the bill was brought up using an expedited procedure.

Three of Kentucky’s six representatives voted for the measure: Rep. James Comer (R) from the first district, which includes much of Western Kentucky, Rep. John Yarmuth (D) from the third district, which includes Louisville, and Rep. Hal Rogers (R) from the fifth district, which includes much of Eastern Kentucky.

Two of Kentucky’s representatives voted against the measure: Rep. Brett Guthrie (R) from the second district, which includes Bowling Green, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R) from the fourth district, which includes the Cincinnati suburbs in Northern Kentucky.

Rep. Andy Barr (R) from the sixth district, which includes Frankfort and Lexington along with much of central Kentucky, did not vote.

You can see the full results of the House vote here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.