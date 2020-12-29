Advertisement

Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are worried about a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases, however, as of now, the state seems to have leveled off its case count.

In Madison County, there are some hopeful statistics being shared by the health department. It looks like over the last number of weeks that cases have leveled in the county, just as they’ve done across the state.

Over the course of the past week, case totals have hovered in between 20-40 new cases a day which is lower than the average the health department posted on December 27 of 41.3 daily cases.

Officials say that this is positive news.

Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe says he’s encouraging everyone in the community to continue taking the steps necessary to slow the spread. He says data like that can show people that what they’re doing is working.

Blythe is also encouraging everyone who has the ability to shop local so that small businesses in the community can have some support as the economy continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

Mayor Blythe also said that COVID vaccines coming into the area can be a big boost both generally and for morale. He said that people are growing tired of this pandemic, but right now is not the time to stop fighting the virus.

