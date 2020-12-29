LFCHD reports 112 new COVID-19 cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, December 28.

One new death was also reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,606. The death toll is at 156.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County in the red zone with 35.3 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 27

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, the current total of COVID-19 cases is 258,517 with a positivity rate of 7.97%. The state’s death toll from the virus is 2,563.

