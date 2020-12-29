Man dead after shooting in Lexington parking lot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lexington.

Officers found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle who had life-threatening gunshot wounds. They say the passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, now identified by the coroner as Ja’quis Ray, was taken to UK Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the initial investigation shows both Ray and the other victim were inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart when someone fired multiple shots at them:

Autoplay Caption

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video and appears to be a male black, in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. They say the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a silver Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.