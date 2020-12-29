Advertisement

Man dead after suspect opens fire on vehicle in Lexington parking lot

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lexington.

The Lexington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man inside a vehicle on Woodhill Drive.

Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Woodhill Drive around 1:11 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.

Officers found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle who had life-threatening gunshot wounds.  They say the passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

Police say the initial investigation shows both victims were inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart when someone fired multiple shots at them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

