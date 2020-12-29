Man facing manslaughter charge after Laurel County shooting

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an argument in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called early Tuesday morning to check out a deadly shooting that happened at a home off NU Way Trail, which is about five miles east of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim, 31-year-old Daniel Austin Binder, had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home over a child custody issue.

The sheriff’s office says there was an argument on the porch of the home between Binder and his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, 27-year-old David Sizemore. During that argument, Binder was shot multiple times.

Binder was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

After investigating, deputies arrested Sizemore on a first-degree manslaughter charge.

An autopsy for Binder is scheduled for Tuesday in Frankfort.

