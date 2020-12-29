Advertisement

Man facing manslaughter charge after Laurel County shooting

David Sizemore, 27.
David Sizemore, 27.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend during an argument in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called early Tuesday morning to check out a deadly shooting that happened at a home off NU Way Trail, which is about five miles east of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim, 31-year-old Daniel Austin Binder, had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home over a child custody issue.

The sheriff’s office says there was an argument on the porch of the home between Binder and his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, 27-year-old David Sizemore. During that argument, Binder was shot multiple times.

Binder was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

After investigating, deputies arrested Sizemore on a first-degree manslaughter charge.

An autopsy for Binder is scheduled for Tuesday in Frankfort.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

File image
Man dead after suspect opens fire on parked vehicle in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Police release names of three arrested after Lexington office building evacuation
Deangelo Boone, Quincy Gay and Daquis Sharp all face similar charges.
WATCH | Police release names of three arrested after Lexington office building evacuation
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
WATCH | Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19