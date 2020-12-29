Advertisement

Nashville company selling shirts to raise money following bombing

'Nashville Strong' shirts
'Nashville Strong' shirts
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nashville-based apparel company is selling shirts to raise money for those impacted by the Nashville bombing Friday.

Project 615 has “Nashville Strong” shirts for sale on their website.

The company says 100% of the profits will go to those affected by the explosion. Dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and residences were damaged by the blast.

The shirts are $25 each. You can buy one on their website here.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the victims.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
The Nicholasville Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 73-year-old Patricia Fuller.
Nicholasville woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled
windyyyyyyyy
Ally Blake times out our next cold front and its impact here in Kentucky
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol building.
Kentucky’s congressional delegation split on increased COVID-19 stimulus bill
Bluegrass Tavern Owner Sean Ebbitt said they have plenty of bourbon and champagne for New...
Lexington bar owners prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, even with earlier closing times
Rescue officials say they will continue to search until Shawn Little is found.
Lee County Emergency Management officials looking for missing man
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed