Nashville company selling shirts to raise money following bombing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nashville-based apparel company is selling shirts to raise money for those impacted by the Nashville bombing Friday.

Project 615 has “Nashville Strong” shirts for sale on their website.

The company says 100% of the profits will go to those affected by the explosion. Dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and residences were damaged by the blast.

The shirts are $25 each. You can buy one on their website here.

The American Red Cross is also assisting the victims.

