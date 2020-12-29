Advertisement

Police release names of three arrested after Lexington office building evacuation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the names of three men arrested following an evacuation at a Lexington office building.

Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington

Deangelo Boone, Quincy Gay and Daquis Sharp all face similar charges.

Police say they tried to stop the car the suspects were in Monday as part of a homicide investigation. The driver sped off and crashed.

Police say Boone then tried to steal someone else’s car and the other two ran to a building on North Eagle Creek. Police evacuated that building and eventually arrested all three.

Charges the trio is facing include fleeing and burglary.

