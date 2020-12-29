Police release names of three arrested after Lexington office building evacuation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the names of three men arrested following an evacuation at a Lexington office building.

Deangelo Boone, Quincy Gay and Daquis Sharp all face similar charges.

Police say they tried to stop the car the suspects were in Monday as part of a homicide investigation. The driver sped off and crashed.

Police say Boone then tried to steal someone else’s car and the other two ran to a building on North Eagle Creek. Police evacuated that building and eventually arrested all three.

Charges the trio is facing include fleeing and burglary.

