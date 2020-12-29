Police release names of three arrested after Lexington office building evacuation
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the names of three men arrested following an evacuation at a Lexington office building.
Deangelo Boone, Quincy Gay and Daquis Sharp all face similar charges.
Police say they tried to stop the car the suspects were in Monday as part of a homicide investigation. The driver sped off and crashed.
Police say Boone then tried to steal someone else’s car and the other two ran to a building on North Eagle Creek. Police evacuated that building and eventually arrested all three.
Charges the trio is facing include fleeing and burglary.
