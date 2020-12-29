Southern Ky. hospital still seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky hospital is still seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but staff members are hopeful the numbers will start going down.

Dr. David Worthy, Baptist Health Corbin’s medical director, tells us that they are seeing a surge of patients, with more than 20 of its beds full. He said that started about three weeks ago and believes it could be tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Worthy is hopeful that the numbers won’t go up several weeks after Christmas or New Year’s Day. He says they are adequately staffed, however, some are out because of COVID-related quarantines. He says they are able to take care of everyone who comes through their doors.

“We have been running in the mid-high 20s. Had a peak in the low 30s of COVID positive patients. We have plenty of capacity,” Dr. Worthy said. “Our hospital is licensed for 273. Not all of those are for adults with medical problems.”

Baptist Health Corbin did receive over 970 Pfizer vaccines about two weeks ago and they are expecting more. Dr. Worthy says they have been able to vaccinate nearly every doctor and front line worker and now are focusing on other medical offices out in the community.

The hospital’s chief medical officer says all their staff will receive the second Pfizer dose toward the end of next week.

