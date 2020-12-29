Advertisement

Southern Ky. hospital still seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

Dr. David Worthy, Baptist Health Corbin’s medical director, tells us that they are seeing a...
Dr. David Worthy, Baptist Health Corbin’s medical director, tells us that they are seeing a surge of patients, with more than 20 of its beds full. He said that started about three weeks ago and believes it could be tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky hospital is still seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, but staff members are hopeful the numbers will start going down.

Dr. David Worthy, Baptist Health Corbin’s medical director, tells us that they are seeing a surge of patients, with more than 20 of its beds full. He said that started about three weeks ago and believes it could be tied to Thanksgiving gatherings.

Worthy is hopeful that the numbers won’t go up several weeks after Christmas or New Year’s Day. He says they are adequately staffed, however, some are out because of COVID-related quarantines. He says they are able to take care of everyone who comes through their doors.

“We have been running in the mid-high 20s. Had a peak in the low 30s of COVID positive patients. We have plenty of capacity,” Dr. Worthy said. “Our hospital is licensed for 273. Not all of those are for adults with medical problems.”

Baptist Health Corbin did receive over 970 Pfizer vaccines about two weeks ago and they are expecting more. Dr. Worthy says they have been able to vaccinate nearly every doctor and front line worker and now are focusing on other medical offices out in the community.

The hospital’s chief medical officer says all their staff will receive the second Pfizer dose toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,455 new COVID-19 cases; gives update on vaccine distribution
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart

Latest News

Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge
Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term...
LFCHD reports 112 new COVID-19 cases
Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge
Ky. COVID-19 cases leveling off; health officials worry about post-holiday surge
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19