Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced he signed extensions to some executive orders, including the facial covering mandate for another 30 days.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,990 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 261,492 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.41 percent positivity rate.

There were 31 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 2,594.

As of Tuesday, 1,635 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 380 are in the ICU, and 211 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

