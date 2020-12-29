Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced he signed extensions to some executive orders, including the facial covering mandate for another 30 days.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,990 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 261,492 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.41 percent positivity rate.

There were 31 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 2,594.

As of Tuesday, 1,635 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 380 are in the ICU, and 211 are on ventilators.

