At least three dead following separate incidents in Clay County

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:51 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of at least three people following two deadly incidents Tuesday in Clay County.

In a post on the Manchester Fire Department’s Facebook page, officials say they responded to a deadly car crash around 1 p.m. The post does not state where the crash happened or how many people were killed.

The post also states around 7 p.m., the department responded to a call for mutual aid from the Burning Springs Fire Department of a logging accident. We’re told two people were killed in that incident.

Fire officials said in the post they will not release any further information out of respect for the families involved.

