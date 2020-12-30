Advertisement

Breathitt County artist’s work chosen to represent Kentucky Derby

Breathitt County artist's work chosen to represent Kentucky Derby
Breathitt County artist's work chosen to represent Kentucky Derby(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - A local Kentucky artist’s work has been chosen by Churchill Downs as their “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” for 2021. Breathitt County sports artist Ralph Fugate, was shocked when he heard the news.

“I called my kids, my son Jack and my daughter Abbey and I said you’re not going to believe what just happened, I just got an opportunity of a life time. Of course, we’re still celebrating,” Sports Artist Ralph Fugate said.

Fugate’s work will be featured on the official racing programs and a variety of merchandise for the upcoming Kentucky Derby. He hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect the event.

“We’ve got five months from now so hopefully it kind of opens back up and the crowds able to come and it be a typical Kentucky Derby, which would be really nice,” Fugate said.

Fugate says this commission has already opened up new possibilities.

“You never know, that’s one of the things I’ve always said is if the right person could see my work, who knows what opportunities lie ahead and I’m living that to this day,” Fugate said.

Fugate says he’s proud of how far he has come as an artist.

“You never give up, I’ve had a lot of tragedy, I’ve had a lot of setbacks and really it’s not how many times you fall down or get knocked down, it’s how fast you can get back up,” Fugate said.

2021 marks the fifth year Churchill Downs have chosen a Kentucky artist to represent the Derby.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Two additional allocations of the vaccine are expected in Kentucky the week of Jan. 4.
Extra precautions, steps slowing down distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks with Beshear family as they reflect on first year in office
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks with Beshear family as they reflect on first year in office
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes.
Joshua Jaynes: Second Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
Andre Washington, or "Nana" to some, has now lost a grandchild and a friend to gun violence...
‘I’m just so sick of losing loved ones this way’: Lexington grandmother shares her loss to gun violence