Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Potent Storm System Ends 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and mild afternoon but this is about to change as a strong cold front blows into the bluegrass state. This is bringing heavy rain ahead of it and a narrow band of winter weather behind it as we get set to close out 2020. A stronger storm system then sweeps in behind this for New Year’s Day.

Winds may gust close to 40mph this afternoon and evening as the front moves in. Widespread rain rolls in and will become heavy at times.

Temps behind this front drop into the 30s tonight and stay there into New Year’s Eve. A wintry mix is even possible early Thursday across the west and north.

Our strong low pressure then takes over across the lower Mississippi Valley and lifts northward. This brings gusty winds and rounds of rain and storms rolling across the area.

Chilly air returns for Saturday before another system moves in Saturday night and Sunday. That brings another round of rain and wintry mix.

