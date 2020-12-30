Advertisement

COVID-related bills likely to dominate Ky. General Assembly’s upcoming session

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly starts at noon on Tuesday, January 8.

Kentucky Senate Republicans announce legislative priorities for 2021

The odd year, short session starts will only give lawmakers 30 days to pass bills, and by looking at the hundreds of pre-filed bills, pandemic related legislation will be a priority on both sides of the aisle.

One of those bills is Bill Resolution 953.

It is a joint resolution asking that masks be worn by everyone on the annex and on the 3rd and 4th floors of the Capitol. Its sponsor is House Minority Leader Joni Jenkins, D-Shively.

It comes in the wake of an orientation meeting several weeks ago where many freshman lawmakers were not wearing masks. Jenkins says she doesn’t think the bill has much of a chance but wants to make a statement.

“It was a statement. I hope the majority will take it into consideration,” Rep. Jenkins said. “The memo we received from both the President, Pres. Stivers and Speaker Osborne is that we were encouraged to wear masks.”

On the Republican side, a bill that could be discussed that’s COVID-related is Bill Request 931. It would prohibit the denial of a food processing or distribution permit based on failure to comply with an executive order. That apparently has to do with the flurry of executive orders from the governor that shut down restaurants.

The General Assembly will feature a supermajority of Republicans in both chambers. Already, leadership has said they plan to push bills to limit the governor’s powers.

