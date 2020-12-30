Doctors say it’s possible to see COVID-19 cases in vaccinated population

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Experts say the vaccine does not make you immediately immune to the coronavirus.

“Statistics show that certain number of people who are getting the vaccine or recently exposed and will develop COVID,” Dr. Ryan Stanton said.

Positive COVID cases are popping up even after people have been vaccinated. But Dr. Stanton says that’s because many people were exposed before they were vaccinated, and then test positive a few days later.

He also points out that it takes time for our bodies to build up the immune system response after getting the injection.

“You’re talking about a four to six week window to slowly and almost every day have more and more protection to COVID,” Dr. Stanton said.

Even though the first doses have been administered in the past few weeks, Dr. Stanton warns that we are still far away from full protection against the virus.

“You get about 50 to 60 percent coverage on the Pfizer vaccine for that first immunization, so there’s going to be some protective coverage. It may not last as long, and it’s not going to be as strong. So it’s important to kind of put the exclamation point on the immune system with that second injection,” Dr. Stanton said.

And even with these new cases, Dr. Stanton says it’s possible the vaccine will help them fight off the infection even quicker.

Dr. Stanton says the vaccine cannot give you COVID-19 because it doesn’t use a live virus.

