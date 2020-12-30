Advertisement

Family’s dream home destroyed by fire two days after they move in

A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.(WSAZ)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST
SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WSAZ) - On Christmas Eve, Brandon Marsh surprised his wife, Brittany, with their dream home finished and mostly moved in.

“It was a Christmas miracle,” said Brittany. “It was a dream house. It was everything I could have ever wanted. The boys were just so happy running around.”

The family woke up Christmas morning in their new home in South Shore. Sadly, their first in the home would also be the last. On Sunday, a fire in the fireplace spread to the wall, and destroyed the home within ten minutes.

“We had just unloaded the last load of everything we had at 4 a.m. the morning before it happened,” Brittany recalled. “About five hours before everything happened.”

Brandon says he started grabbing things and tossing them out the window to try to save what he could, but the family lost basically everything.

“We lost a lot,” Brittany said. “More importantly a lot of sincere things. Less material, but a lot of memories that I’d like to hold on to.”

The home was an exciting start for the family and they were looking forward to more memories with another baby on the way. Brittany says being in the home was a highlight to what has been a difficult year for her as she treated patients for COVID.

Since the fire, the South Shore community has rallied to help the family. In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe has more than doubled the goal by raising $4,300.

“It’s crazy the amount of stuff that people want to give us and help us out,” said Brandon. “We weren’t expecting all the help from everybody.”

“It’s very hard to accept too,” said Brittany. “Being hard workers our whole life. But I mean everyone needs help and I’ve come to terms with that.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

