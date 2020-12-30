Georgetown assistant police chief signs off before retirement

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After more than than 30 years in public service, Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan is signing off for the last time.

“It has been the honor of my life to have worked with the men and women who protect this great city. Central, if you’d mark me 10-7 please. I am on to my next adventure,” Swanigan said.

Swanigan began his career in 1990 and worked his way up in the department.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.