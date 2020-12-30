Gov. Beshear reports 3,784 new COVID-19 cases; 9.09% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days. The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve. Do not gather in large groups.”

The governor reported 3,784 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 265,262 cases. He says the state is seeing a 9.09 percent positivity rate.

There were 29 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,623.

The deaths reported Wednesday include two women, ages 63 and 75, and an 81-year-old man from Bath County; a 67-year-old woman from Bell County; a 96-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man from Boone County; an 86-year-old man from Campbell County; three women, ages 80, 88 and 91, and two men, ages 70 and 84, from Fayette County; two women, ages 69 and 73, and two men, ages 68 and 82, from Floyd County; a 96-year-old man from Hopkins County; five women, ages 54, 71, 85, 100 and 100, from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old woman from Johnson County; an 88-year-old man from Kenton County; a 79-year-old woman from Lawrence County; an 82-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 67-year-old man from Mason County; a 93-year-old woman from Monroe County; and a 90-year-old man from Perry County.

As of Wednesday, 1,673 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 433 are in the ICU, and 234 are on ventilators.

The Governor said the state’s higher positivity rate Wednesday may be the result of some labs and public testing sites closing for the holidays this week, increasing the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are already experiencing symptoms and suspect they may have the virus.

