Hundreds of Lexington health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the commonwealth.

In Lexington, hundreds of healthcare workers, who aren’t affiliated with one of the larger entities, came to Consolidated Baptist Church Wednesday to get vaccinated. The health department worked with the Lexington Medical Society to get them vaccinated.

“We let them know when we are going to run the clinic and then they let their members know that it is available to them,” said Christina King, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

One of the people getting vaccinated was Simona Trussell, a dental assistant who told us she hopes this is the start of a return to normal.

“As someone who had COVID myself in November and not be able to spend time with my family on Thanksgiving and only be able to do it through Skype or FaceTime, it was really important for me to get this that only for my health but everybody else’s,” Trussell said.

This is still part of phase 1A, where medical professionals and those in long term care facilities get the vaccine.

So far, less than one percent of Kentuckians have been vaccinated. Tuesday, Governor Beshear said the process was taking longer than they first thought it would.

“I don’t think we’re seeing a problem in the system,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re just seeing realistically how long it takes when you get in x-thousands of vaccines.”

According to Bloomberg, the number of Kentuckians who have been vaccinated puts us right in the middle of the states. Not including Wednesay’s vaccinations, around 30,000 Kentuckians have gotten some version of the vaccine.

Officials have told us those vaccinations have to be reported to multiple state and federal agencies.

There are also the logistics required for getting people through quickly while factoring in social distancing during a pandemic.

“I think, according to last week’s clinic and this week’s clinic, I feel like we’re really doing a great job of getting these out as quickly and as safely as possible,” King said.

King says she believes as the process continues, it will speed up.

The health department told us it had around 900 people scheduled to take part in Wednesday’s vaccinations. All of them will have to come back in a few weeks for the booster shot of that vaccine.

