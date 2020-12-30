Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking New Year’s troubles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Time keeps ticking away for the year 2020. We will blow it out of here with rain and strong winds.

This next system will mean business. The first part of it is the cold front. It will dig in and spark an increased threat of rain. Those first showers will show up this evening. I think the best chance of showers will happen north of I-64. Our threat increases during the overnight hours and into Thursday. A wintry mix will set up in that same zone for Thursday morning. Most of it will stay north of the interstate, but it will meander south at times.

The main part of this system will arrive around here on Thursday night/Friday. An area of low pressure will swing in here to bring those gusty winds. Some wind gust speeds could approach 50 MPH at times on Friday.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

