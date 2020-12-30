Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harmon said in a statement his wife was notified Tuesday morning that she had possibly been exposed to the virus. Her test came back positive. Harmon says he also received a COVID-19 test and it also came back positive.

Harmon says he was likely exposed to the virus shortly before or after he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday:

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.

I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time.”

Harmon says he and his wife have only had mild symptoms so far and they are self-isolating.

