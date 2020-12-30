Advertisement

Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harmon said in a statement his wife was notified Tuesday morning that she had possibly been exposed to the virus. Her test came back positive. Harmon says he also received a COVID-19 test and it also came back positive.

Harmon says he was likely exposed to the virus shortly before or after he received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday:

“While the timing of my positive test comes one day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, I still have full faith in the vaccine itself, and the need for as many people to receive it as quickly as possible. It appears that I may have been unknowingly exposed to the virus and infected either shortly before or after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on Monday. My family’s example underscores the need that we continue to advocate for our front line health workers, first responders, teachers and high-risk individuals to be vaccinated.

I am thankful for expressions of concerns and prayers for my family during this time.”

Harmon says he and his wife have only had mild symptoms so far and they are self-isolating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video and appears to be a male black, in...
Man dead after shooting in Lexington parking lot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
WATCH | LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID-19
Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon tests positive for COVID-19
Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term...
LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
knife
Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight