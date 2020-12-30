Advertisement

Laid-off teacher wins lottery prize in North Carolina

A laid-off preschool teacher in North Carolina has won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lotto ticket.
(Giorgio Trovato)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A laid-off preschool teacher in North Carolina has won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lotto ticket.

WBTV reported Sunday that Joe Camp had been a preschool teacher in Charlotte for 20 years before he was laid off in September. He was able to find a job at a car dealership. He also bought two Gold Rush scratch-off tickets at a gas station in Charlotte.

Camp said he fell to his knees at the gas pump after seeing the winnings.

After taxes, Camp claimed $176,876. Camp said he plans to use his winnings to save for his daughter’s future and buy a home.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Lexington police have a building surrounded on North Eagle Creek Drive and tell us a suspect in...
Three arrests made after building evacuated in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
‘It’s been a roller coaster’: WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy has cancerous mass removed
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Two additional allocations of the vaccine are expected in Kentucky the week of Jan. 4.
Extra precautions, steps slowing down distribution of COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks with Beshear family as they reflect on first year in office
WATCH | Amber Philpott talks with Beshear family as they reflect on first year in office
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes.
Joshua Jaynes: Second Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
Andre Washington, or "Nana" to some, has now lost a grandchild and a friend to gun violence...
‘I’m just so sick of losing loved ones this way’: Lexington grandmother shares her loss to gun violence
Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear reflect on 2020.
Kentucky governor and first lady reflect on 2020