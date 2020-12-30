Advertisement

Lexington DJ business owner talks about struggles during pandemic

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has wrecked lives, jobs and even just having fun.

If you’re a DJ, and your job is to make people have fun, that can be tough because of the pandemic. On top of that, New Year’s Eve is a mega night for DJs.

For a lot of them, the turntables have stopped spinning.

Jason Henninger is the owner of Kentucky Pro DJ. Normally, he’d be preparing to rock a room for a New Year’s Eve party.

“Normally, we could have five or six teams on New Year’s Eve,” Henninger said. “This year, we have nothing.”

COVID-19 is like that bouncer at the door, except no one is on the guest list, money can’t even cross the velvet rope.

“For the company-wide, it could be 15 to 20 thousand dollars,” Henninger said.

His main gig is weddings and corporate events.

“We love to be at weddings and experience the love and help celebrate that one night,” Henninger said.

In a year, he and his team of 12 DJ’s could throw a party for 150 events. This year, that number got “scratched” to 30.

“From what our normal numbers would be, I would say that will be well over a $100,000 worth of business, probably over $150,000 or more, not there,” Henninger said. “It’s just gone yes.”

To stay afloat, Henninger filed for unemployment, received a PPP loan and used emergency funds to keep his music from going totally silent. For now, he’s sharpening his skills and waiting for the time when he can help make a room full of people happy.

“It’s going to be like the roaring twenties,” Henninger said. “Everybody’s going to want to get socialize and have fun and we want to be there to help them do that.”

Henninger says he’s using this extra time to organize the business and practice new mixes.

