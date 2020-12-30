Advertisement

LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 288 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, December 29. That’s the eighth-highest one-day case increase Lexington has seen.

One new COVID-related death from December and two new deaths from November were also reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 22,894. The death toll is now at 159.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County in the red zone with 33.2 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29
  • 281 cases, Nov. 27
  • 274 cases, Nov. 21

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, the current total of COVID-19 cases is 261,492 with a positivity rate of 8.41%. The state’s death toll from the virus is 2,594.

