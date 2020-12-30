Advertisement

PPE litter could harm wildlife

By KION staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) - Environmental groups and beachgoers say they’re concerned after finding masks lying around in the sand near the ocean in California.

While experts warn this could be a health risk for people, others worry about the damage it could do to the environment and marine life.

They’re in the bushes and on the street, but not ending up where they should be - in the trash.

Santa Cruz-based marine conservation organization Save Our Shores said the major places they see them are in grocery store parking lots and streets near beach access points.

From there, they can end up in the storm drains and travel out to the ocean.

Save Our Shores said a lot more research is needed to know just how many animals are being impacted by this kind of litter.

“We don’t really know what the impact will be, so not knowing that, we need to be extremely careful to keep it out of our ocean,” Katherine O’Dea of Save Our Shores said.

As disposable masks and gloves end up in and around the ocean, the main concern is that these items could break down into microplastics, which can block an animal’s digestive tract.

Much like plastic bags which look a lot like jellyfish to sea turtles, Save Our Shores also fears some may consume PPE litter, mistaking some for a snack.

But there are some way you can reduce your impact on the environment during the pandemic: Buy reusable masks and make sure your disposable masks end up in the trash because most are not recyclable.

If you do find a mask on the ground, Save Our Shores recommends wearing protective gloves or getting a trash picker and removing it properly.

