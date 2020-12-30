Advertisement

Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An emergency room nurse in the San Diego area tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his inoculation, and tested positive the day after Christmas.

He works at two hospitals in the San Diego area and was working in the COVID unit of a hospital when he started feeling ill.

Experts said that this is not unexpected, as it takes time for the immunity to develop - 10 to 14 days - and it is possible to get infected before that immunity develops.

The first shot provides 50% protection, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told KGTV. The vaccines available against the coronavirus require two doses.

Currently, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use, with the shots rolling out to targeted populations first.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 336,000 Americans, and experts warn holiday travel could cause another spike.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video and appears to be a male black, in...
Man dead after shooting in Lexington parking lot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
WATCH | LFCHD reports 288 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Residents and staff at Sayre Christian Village started receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on...
Sayre Christian Village begins COVID-19 vaccinations for residents, staff
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 22, wounds 50