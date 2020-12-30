Sale of old Shriners Hospital to Kentucky Easter Seal Society finalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sale of the old Shriners Hospital has been finalized.

According to a post on Fayette PVA David O’Neill’s Facebook page, the property in the 1900 block of Richmond Road has been sold to the Kentucky Easter Seal Society for $10 million.

The Richmond Road property had been on the market for about four years before Easter Seals announced over the summer they planned to purchase it.

The property is expected to be used as a hospital once again, but there’s no word yet on when it will be up and running.

