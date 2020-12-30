Advertisement

Sale of old Shriners Hospital to Kentucky Easter Seal Society finalized

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sale of the old Shriners Hospital has been finalized.

According to a post on Fayette PVA David O’Neill’s Facebook page, the property in the 1900 block of Richmond Road has been sold to the Kentucky Easter Seal Society for $10 million.

Kentucky Easter Seal Society has purchased the former Shriners Hospital property at 1900 Richmond Road for $10 million.

Posted by Fayette PVA David O'Neill on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The Richmond Road property had been on the market for about four years before Easter Seals announced over the summer they planned to purchase it.

The property is expected to be used as a hospital once again, but there’s no word yet on when it will be up and running.

