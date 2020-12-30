Sayre Christian Village begins COVID-19 vaccinations for residents, staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard by COVID-19.

There was a glimmer of hope for one in Lexington Wednesday as residents and staff at Sayre Christian Village started receiving vaccinations.

Residents and staff have been looking forward to the vaccination shots for months now, and now they feel like at least part of the pandemic is behind them.

Sue Combs was the very first resident to receive the COVID 19 Vaccine.

“It was wonderful. It was exciting. It was something I had waited for for so long,” Combs said.

Sue is one of 103 residents that are getting the shots. For her, getting that shot is a promise of what’s to come and the promise of hope.

This shots of hope sign outside Sayer Christian Village really says what today’s vaccinations are providing for residents. Hope. 103 residents and 80 staff members are expect to get a shot today. People out here say this is what they’ve been waiting 10 months for. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/sjxnvymvDx — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) December 30, 2020

“I can’t wait to get out and get with people and not be afraid,” Combs said. “That’s what I’ve been looking for and what my friends and family have been looking for is peace of mind.”

Sayer Christian Village CEO Karen Venis says that they are taking a phased approach and splitting up distribution over the next number of weeks for residents and staff.

Wednesday’s round of vaccinations is being focused on people in the skilled nursing building. Next week, they’ll move to assisted living.

“On January 20, everybody who’s getting the vaccine today will get their second dose and then everyone else will get their first dose so that we’re able to stagger it out and so that we don’t have all the staff receiving the vaccine today,” Venis said.

Right now, there's no word on when the independent living will be getting their shots.

Officials hope that by late January and early February everyone out here, residents and staff will be fully vaccinated.

