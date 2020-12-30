Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One teenager is facing an assault charge after police in Southern Kentucky said the boy attacked another teen with a knife.
Officers with Williamsburg Police Department said the assault happened December 28th at the Brush Arbor Apartments.
Investigators said a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the face at least twice.
Police did not give any information about the victim’s current condition.
The 13-year-old is charged with first-degree assault.
