Teen stabs other teen in the face during fight

knife
knife(wcax)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One teenager is facing an assault charge after police in Southern Kentucky said the boy attacked another teen with a knife.

Officers with Williamsburg Police Department said the assault happened December 28th at the Brush Arbor Apartments.

Investigators said a 13-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the face at least twice.

Police did not give any information about the victim’s current condition.

The 13-year-old is charged with first-degree assault.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

