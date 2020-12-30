Advertisement

Ticketmaster to pay $10 million fine over hacking charges

In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office...
In this May 11, 2009, file photo, Ticketmaster tickets and gift cards are shown at a box office in San Jose, Calif. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a federal judge in New York signed off on a deal that will allow Ticketmaster to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.(AP/Paul Sakuma)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.

A judge signed off on the deal in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller for big-name acts had been facing multiple charges of conspiracy to commit hacking and wire fraud targeting a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick.

Ticketmaster said in a statement on Wednesday that the conduct involved only two employees who were fired in 2017.

Prosecutors alleged that Ticketmaster had sought to infiltrate systems created by Songkick for artists seeking to sell seats in advance of general ticket sales. They said the goal was to dissuade Songkick’s clients from working with the company.

