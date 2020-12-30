Walmart Supercenter in London to temporary close for COVID-19 deep cleaning

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Walmart Supercenter in London is set to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday so cleaning crews can deep clean the building.

A spokesman for Walmart said the store is closed from 2 p.m. Wednesday through December 31st.

Cleaning crews will thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store will reopen on January 1st at 7 a.m.

Following the deep cleaning, Walmart associates will restock the shelves and prep the store for its reopening.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

To learn more about how Walmart is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit the company’s response website at https://corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.

