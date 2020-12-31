Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | 2021 Starts With Active Weather

(KOSA)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 2020 isn’t going away quietly as we track a wintry mix and active setup for the final day of the year. 2021 looks to start with more of the same as this pattern stays busy. We have two more systems to impact the region through New Year’s Weekend.

Temps out there today are MUCH colder than yesterday and stay in the 30s for most areas. Gusty winds make it feel colder and this carries us into a fairly calm New Year’s Eve.

Our big low pressure then ramps up across the lower Mississippi Valley and lifts to the north on New Year’s Day. This causes winds to increase around here and bumps our temps back toward 60-65 for a while. Showers and a few thunderstorms increase and hang tough through the day. There’s even a low-end risk for a few severe storms showing up.

The initial surge of precipitation may start as a touch of freezing rain in the far north early Friday morning.

Temps are much colder behind this for Saturday with upper 30s to mid 40s. This is ahead of another storm system rolling in here Saturday night and Sunday. This can bring rain and snow in here during this time.

